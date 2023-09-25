The Week Ahead
September 24, 2023
There will be a lot going on this week. Some of the key things I’ll be watching for and updating you on include:
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ 11th Circuit brief is due Monday in Mark Meadows’ appeal of his failed effort to remove the case to federal court. Meadows lost his attempt to get out of state court in a hearing before federal Judg…
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