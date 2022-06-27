One of my hopes for Civil Discourse is that I’ll have a few minutes most Sunday evenings to send you some notes on the week ahead — what to look for, what you’ll need to know to process it, etc. I dislike being in a reactive mode, where things jump at you from out of nowhere and you’re always trying to catch up. So this will be my effort to flag what’s …
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