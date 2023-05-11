The Tragicomedy of George Santos and the GOP
Also, understanding the crimes Santos is charged with
What is the worst fate that could befall a political party? Leaving Donald Trump (sexual assaulter, twice-impeached, insurrectionist, former president who badly lost his effort to hold onto the office and is still denying it on national television, thanks to CNN and their misguided “town hall” Wednesday night) for the moment, it’s George Santos, also a …
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