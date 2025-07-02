The Supreme Court's Pandora's Box
The Roberts Court let Pandora out of the box, and now there seems to be no putting everything back in. First it was criminal immunity and the pass on prosecution given to presidents. Last Friday it was Casa, the birthright citizenship/nationwide injunction case, where Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that just because the president acted unconstitutional…
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