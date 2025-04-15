The Supreme Court Got It Badly Wrong
Today, the Trump administration made it clear: they will have to be forced to comply with the law. They will not do it voluntarily. It’s just that simple, and that complicated. Worst of all, it’s completely unsurprising that we’ve come to this juncture. This was in the cards all along.
Let’s be clear. The United States Constitution does not permit the de…
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