Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Kathy Sims's avatar
Kathy Sims
4h

Thank you Joyce as always wrapping up the highlights and details so succinctly. Appreciate everything you do to help keep us sane.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4h

Thank goodness there is you, Joyce. Thank you for all you do. We are so lucky!

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