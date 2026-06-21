Happy Father’s Day to all who celebrate. Three of our four kids are home, plus the usual menagerie of dogs, cats, and chickens (the latter in rare form this morning on Instagram). It’s going to be madness. In the meantime, here’s the highlight reel of last week’s posts and events. Grab a cup of coffee and get ready to catch up on anything you missed—there are links to everything below. And if you’ve got tips on getting mosquitoes to leave you alone without poisoning yourself and everything around you, please share them! I’m working outside this morning and apparently, I’m quite the tasty meal.

The Week Ahead: Trump held cage fights on the White House South Lawn, in dedication to grift and in celebration of his birthday. But we know it’s just distraction. What we can’t afford to forget: What’s in the Epstein Files, how dangerously Trump has mishandled Iran at the cost of American and other lives, Trump’s effort to establish a slush fund to reward Jan 6ers and get himself and his family a get-out-of-jail-free card from the Justice Department. That last bit is critically important, and will figure in tonight’s The Week Ahead column as well, because, as many of you anticipated along with me, Trump really needs it.

The Question Inside Trump’s White House Wasn’t Whether They Could Suspend Rights—It Was Whether They Could Get Away With It: The title pretty much explains what this piece is about. Stephen Miller wanted Trump to suspend habeas corpus and invoke the Insurrection Act. A few lawyers in the White House were concerned, but apparently because they thought they would lose the courts if they tried it. Everything in Project 2025 is still on the table.

“I Would Give Up My Right To Vote”: Erika Kirk may want to give up hers. Some women at the TPUSA women’s summit openly advocated for doing so, if it would result in a “more conservative” America. But I have no intention of giving up my right to vote, and I know you don’t either. A few years ago we would have laughed this off as crazy talk. Now, it behooves us to take it seriously before it catches on.

The Administration’s Assault on the Civil Rights Community: I’m following the FBI’s raids on a pro-voting group in Ohio, not a national name like the SPLC, but much lesser known, and possibly, in the view of the administration, not likely to summon as much public outrage. I’ll have more to write to you about that incident in the next few days, but last week, I published a piece on MSNOW explaining how the administration has been forced to backtrack and acknowledge its mistakes in the SPLC case in Alabama (why is it always Alabama these days?) This one could easily fly under the radar with all the news out there, but if you want a concrete example of a district judge, this one appointed by Trump, woodshedding the government, here you go.

Can You Be Alabama’s Governor If You Don’t Actually Live There? Tommy Tuberville is a leading contender for stupidest guy in the Senate. But that’s not just an Alabama problem. It’s a Republican Party problem. From the moment he answered a call from Donald Trump on January 6. From the moment he couldn’t name the three branches of government when questioned by a reporter. Through a series of embarrassing statements and obedience to Trump even when it was against the interests of the people he was elected to serve, Tuberville has demonstrated a lack of basic fitness. Now he wants to be governor, but he doesn’t even live in the state. This summary of the evidence in the newly filed lawsuit is entertaining, as it establishes he’s a Florida man, not a ‘Bama resident. But it’s also important to understand what this Republican Party is willing to tolerate to keep power.

Thursday Night with Chickens: Because we can only go just so long around here without a night off and chicken pictures.

Five Questions with Ami Fields-Meyer and Julia Angwin: This is a brilliant explanation of courage and how you can find it. I read an early copy of the book, but am looking forward to getting an audio version when it’s released so I can listen to bits of it. in the car on days when I need an extra boost.