The Sunday Morning Wrap-Up
Happy Father’s Day to all who celebrate. Three of our four kids are home, plus the usual menagerie of dogs, cats, and chickens (the latter in rare form this morning on Instagram). It’s going to be madness. In the meantime, here’s the highlight reel of last week’s posts and events. Grab a cup of coffee and get ready to catch up on anything you missed—there are links to everything below. And if you’ve got tips on getting mosquitoes to leave you alone without poisoning yourself and everything around you, please share them! I’m working outside this morning and apparently, I’m quite the tasty meal.
The Week Ahead: Trump held cage fights on the White House South Lawn, in dedication to grift and in celebration of his birthday. But we know it’s just distraction. What we can’t afford to forget: What’s in the Epstein Files, how dangerously Trump has mishandled Iran at the cost of American and other lives, Trump’s effort to establish a slush fund to reward Jan 6ers and get himself and his family a get-out-of-jail-free card from the Justice Department. That last bit is critically important, and will figure in tonight’s The Week Ahead column as well, because, as many of you anticipated along with me, Trump really needs it.
The Question Inside Trump’s White House Wasn’t Whether They Could Suspend Rights—It Was Whether They Could Get Away With It: The title pretty much explains what this piece is about. Stephen Miller wanted Trump to suspend habeas corpus and invoke the Insurrection Act. A few lawyers in the White House were concerned, but apparently because they thought they would lose the courts if they tried it. Everything in Project 2025 is still on the table.
“I Would Give Up My Right To Vote”: Erika Kirk may want to give up hers. Some women at the TPUSA women’s summit openly advocated for doing so, if it would result in a “more conservative” America. But I have no intention of giving up my right to vote, and I know you don’t either. A few years ago we would have laughed this off as crazy talk. Now, it behooves us to take it seriously before it catches on.
The Administration’s Assault on the Civil Rights Community: I’m following the FBI’s raids on a pro-voting group in Ohio, not a national name like the SPLC, but much lesser known, and possibly, in the view of the administration, not likely to summon as much public outrage. I’ll have more to write to you about that incident in the next few days, but last week, I published a piece on MSNOW explaining how the administration has been forced to backtrack and acknowledge its mistakes in the SPLC case in Alabama (why is it always Alabama these days?) This one could easily fly under the radar with all the news out there, but if you want a concrete example of a district judge, this one appointed by Trump, woodshedding the government, here you go.
Can You Be Alabama’s Governor If You Don’t Actually Live There? Tommy Tuberville is a leading contender for stupidest guy in the Senate. But that’s not just an Alabama problem. It’s a Republican Party problem. From the moment he answered a call from Donald Trump on January 6. From the moment he couldn’t name the three branches of government when questioned by a reporter. Through a series of embarrassing statements and obedience to Trump even when it was against the interests of the people he was elected to serve, Tuberville has demonstrated a lack of basic fitness. Now he wants to be governor, but he doesn’t even live in the state. This summary of the evidence in the newly filed lawsuit is entertaining, as it establishes he’s a Florida man, not a ‘Bama resident. But it’s also important to understand what this Republican Party is willing to tolerate to keep power.
Thursday Night with Chickens: Because we can only go just so long around here without a night off and chicken pictures.
Five Questions with Ami Fields-Meyer and Julia Angwin: This is a brilliant explanation of courage and how you can find it. I read an early copy of the book, but am looking forward to getting an audio version when it’s released so I can listen to bits of it. in the car on days when I need an extra boost.
The Executive Order To Restrict Vote By Mail: This one ran long, which you know I try to avoid doing to you on a Saturday night. But the topic is an important one and my Brennan Center colleague Wendy Weiser, who is litigating one of these cases, was nice enough to take time out from an incredibly busy week to share her views with us following my layout of the issue. The bottom line is that Trump is trying to take the decision about who gets to vote away from the states and let his administration make it. He’s doing it using benign sounding administrative procedures, and an executive order that few people are paying attention to. And to further complicate things, while we are awaiting a decision from SCOTUS in Watson, a case about vote by mail, it’s two entirely different issues—two different ways they’re trying to suppress the vote.
These are complicated legal times, and it’s easy for the truth to get lost in the chaos. Civil Discourse doesn’t just track today’s headlines—it connects them to the legal and political history that explains why they matter. We won’t forget what’s at stake, or let Trump and his allies rewrite the past. You can subscribe to Civil Discourse for free and get clear analysis that helps you see the whole picture, delivered straight to your inbox. If you’re able, your paid subscription helps me devote the time and resources needed to write the newsletter. That means everyone has access to information they can share with friends and family—a constructive act we can all participate in right now, helping more Americans understand how critical this moment is.
We’re in this together,
Joyce
I just made a natural mosquito repellant: peppermint oil, 10-20 drops, 1 C of water, squirt of lemon juice, a few drops of dishwashing soap or rubbing alcohol, mix all together in spray bottle. It says to spray on clothes which I did and around my head and it’s supposed to to last 90-120 min. So far its working for me and I’m in west central Fl
If only MAGAt Stepford wives voluntarily decide to give up voting, 👍.