Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith Bucher's avatar
Judith Bucher
Jun 21

I just made a natural mosquito repellant: peppermint oil, 10-20 drops, 1 C of water, squirt of lemon juice, a few drops of dishwashing soap or rubbing alcohol, mix all together in spray bottle. It says to spray on clothes which I did and around my head and it’s supposed to to last 90-120 min. So far its working for me and I’m in west central Fl

Reply
Share
6 replies
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
Jun 21

If only MAGAt Stepford wives voluntarily decide to give up voting, 👍.

Reply
Share
3 replies
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joyce Vance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture