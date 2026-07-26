Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Weatogue Guy's avatar
Weatogue Guy
7h

That Saturday update on the Epstein files is incredible.

You are a must-read, Professor.

Again and again, you point out critical developments in our war of resistance. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Ron ALBERTSON's avatar
Ron ALBERTSON
7h

Thank you Joyce, your inspirational work

means the world to many of us.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joyce Vance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture