Here’s the highlight reel of last week’s posts and events. Grab a cup of coffee and get ready to catch up on anything you missed—links to everything below.

The Week Ahead: We began the week with developments on the horizon, including contempt proceedings in a deportation case before Judge Boasberg; complaints against Elon Musk with the Wisconsin Elections commission; reporting that the FBI will not be investigating ICE interactions with the public that have gone wrong including shootings and other physical violence; reporting that the DOJ is “pulling back” on the prosecution of corporate crime, and much more.

Coffee with the Contrarians: Monday morning, with Norm Eisen in court, I joined April Ryan and Juan Proaño to discuss the day’s news. Among the issues we took up were ICE’s use of excessive force, the use of and funding for body cameras, and the upcoming primary elections in Arizona and their significance.

Live with Dr. Vin Gupta: Vin Gupta joined us for a candid conversation about the state of public health in our country. Since there, there is even more to be concerned about with new reports the Measles outbreak has reached record numbers and Donald Trump’s utter lack of concern about Cyclospora.

No Dancing For Paramount and Warner Bros., At Least For Now: An important update in the lawsuit filed by a coalition of 12 state attorneys general in a last-ditch effort to block the $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. by Paramount Skydance Corporation, where the judge granted a TRO putting a pause on the merger. This piece is a helpful explainer of the complicated case. Since we last discussed it, Paramount has agreed to delay the merger for months.

Live with Senator Mark Warner: Our conversation ended with the Senator from Virginia’s advice: “Go out and kick ass.” If you want to know how we ended up there, watch the video (and acquire some great knowledge about the intelligence community along the way) if you missed us live.

Todd Blanche’s Bad, Inadequate Answers: We took a deep look into the "Questions for the Record” Todd Blanche submitted last Friday, two days after his confirmation hearing for the position of Attorney General. The document is 404 pages long, and the word Epstein appears in it 216 times, surfacing in the very first question. We look into the questions and answers regarding Epstein, the Slush Fund, and the unitary executive as Blanche’s nomination moves towards committee vote. Bottom line: Confirming Blanche, which is still likely to happen, would be a travesty of justice.

Live with Katie Phang, Mary Trump and me on Life and Politics: A fun conversation with me, Katie, Mary, and 3000 of our closest friends who joined us live. What’s the term for dogs reading their email? If you want to find out and missed us live, watch now.

Celebrating: I spent Wednesday celebrating my birthday with my family. My gift to you: chicken updates and a little news about an upcoming project.

Jack Smith and GOP Shame(lessness): Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, sent a referral to DOJ, asking them to bring charges against former Special Counsel Jack Smith. Jordan says Smith misled Congress in his deposition about the investigation that resulted in two indictments against Donald Trump. That’s the context—the referral is about revenge. Read here for the explainer.

Five Questions With Former U.S. Attorney John McKay: Former U.S. Attorney John McKay joined us to weigh a challenge in Washington state to the Trump administration’s most recent efforts to circumvent the constitutional requirement that Congress confirm presidential nominees for U.S. Attorney positions. This case, as it moves forward, will be of critical importance, and we are fortunate to have John join us to share his expertise.