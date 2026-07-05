Here’s the highlight reel of last week’s posts and events, an emotional week in which Trump, predictably, tried to make the 250th anniversary of our nation about himself. Grab a cup of coffee and get ready to catch up on anything you missed—links to everything below.

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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