Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat K's avatar
Kat K
Jul 5

This is just a big THANK YOU Joyce for being so clear and showing such strong consciousness!!!

K Kneier

Reply
Share
lin•'s avatar
lin•
Jul 5Edited

I cannot say this enough times. Even though here, I may be preaching to the choir.

Vote Blue No Matter Who is the only path to a Blue Wave.

Before it was primarily those on the Left who significantly refused to unite at the ballot box. Now that progressive Democrats are winning, centrist Democrats are splitting the potential Democratic vote. Tom Suozzi, James Carville, Madeleine Dean, Emily's List ...

Here in Maine, Chuck Schumer's Janet Mills' campaign set oppo research in motion. Fueled by the Wall Street Journal and NYTimes. It got her nowhere. She still refuses to concede the primary and endorse the winner - Graham Platner.

If we are going to win the US Senate, we must win the Maine US Senate race - with a virtue signaling Mills-stone around our neck. As though giving the race to Susan Collins, the Senate to Republicans, and the next two years entirely to Trump were the virtuous thing to do.

The Supreme Court just gave the Republican Party the gift of unregulated campaign funding. Now Koch, Musk, Thiel, Adelson et al can legally buy the government they want.

Unless tens of millions of small donation Americans chip in. And step up across the country to vote for Democratic candidates.

Graham Platner | Democrat for U.S. Senate

.https://www.grahamforsenate.com/.

Reply
Share
10 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joyce Vance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture