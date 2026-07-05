The Sunday Morning Wrap-Up
Here’s the highlight reel of last week’s posts and events, an emotional week in which Trump, predictably, tried to make the 250th anniversary of our nation about himself. Grab a cup of coffee and get ready to catch up on anything you missed—links to everything below.
The Week Ahead: Looking into the week ahead, we asked, “Is it too much to hope that the rule of law could be rebounding as we head into the Fourth of July holiday?” Developments in Katie Phang’s lawsuit, Pete Hegseth being forced to restore the flu vaccine policy he had rescinded for the military, and major developments in the courts pushing back on Trump’s plan to use the US Postal Service to restrict the right to vote were a few things we touched on, along with the upcoming week at SCOTUS.
Trump Loses: E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Win is Now Final: The title almost says it all. SCOTUS declined to hear Trump’s bid to reverse the jury’s verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll in the first of two cases. Now he has to pay up.
Live with Norman Eisen: I’ve never been so happy to be wrong! I expected the Supreme Court to rule against a Mississippi law that permitted mail in ballots posted by election day to be counted when received later, but they didn’t do it. Norm and I discussed this and other news of the day on Coffee with the Contrarians.
Live with Katie Phang: E. Jean Wins and Other News: Katie is such a hero; a fearless warrior lawyer. We got together to talk about our friend E. Jean Carroll, in a week where celebrating other legal victories offset some of what the Supreme Court was up to.
The Last Monday at SCOTUS: During the final week of opinions from this term’s argued cases, there was a lot to discuss. These cases are important enough that you should know what they’re about and what they mean for us long term. We get a start on that here.
Live with Elaine Luria: Elaine Luria is everything that’s missing from our politics right now—a rational voice and a deep belief in public service. In our conversation, I pushed her on whether that was possible in the time of Trump and irrational division, and her answers are interesting, thought-provoking, and ultimately, encouraging.
Beyond the Headlines: The Supreme Court’s Final Decisions: We went in-depth on the last four Supreme Court decisions of the term, explaining what the opinions actually say, separating what matters from what doesn’t, and putting each decision in the larger context of how our legal system works.
The Women Who Told Trump “No”: Donald Trump owes E. Jean Carroll $5,779,783.00, the amount of her defamation verdict plus post-judgment interest in the case that was denied by SCOTUS this week. This is the smaller of her two verdicts against him. Trump, of course, wants to delay the payment. So very on brand. Carroll’s legal team is going pedal to the metal. Catch up here—there’s more to discuss tonight!
Former CIA Director John Brennan Takes on Trump’s DOJ: Instead of waiting to be the next revenge target for Trump’s DOJ to prosecute, Former FBI Director John Brennan went on the offensive last week, filing a lawsuit that, if it succeeds, will require DOJ to preserve documents and communications Brennan argues he’s entitled to to establish vindictive prosecution, if indicted. It’s a novel, gutsy approach, and one that I heartily applaud.
Five Questions with America’s Mayors: These mayors exemplify some of the best in public service and community commitment. In a moment where our president is less than inspirational—and that’s being kind—these leaders in our communities remind us what public service is supposed to be about.
It’s Our Country: Voting is the right that keeps us a democracy. If you have time for just one post this morning, I hope you’ll make it this one. It’s short, but I make a proposal I’ve been giving a lot of consideration to these past few weeks: I hope you’ll join me and make plans, starting now, to throw a “Celebrate Your Vote” party to encourage the people in your world to register now and make voting fun and joyous in November.
These are complicated legal times, and it’s easy for the truth to get lost in the chaos. Civil Discourse doesn’t just track today’s headlines—it connects them to the legal and political history that explains why they matter. We won’t forget what’s at stake, or let Trump and his allies rewrite the past. You can subscribe to Civil Discourse for free and get clear analysis that helps you see the whole picture, delivered straight to your inbox. If you’re able, your paid subscription helps me devote the time and resources needed to write the newsletter. That means everyone has access to information they can share with friends and family—a constructive act we can all participate in right now, helping more Americans understand how critical this moment is.
We’re in this together,
Joyce
This is just a big THANK YOU Joyce for being so clear and showing such strong consciousness!!!
K Kneier
I cannot say this enough times. Even though here, I may be preaching to the choir.
Vote Blue No Matter Who is the only path to a Blue Wave.
Before it was primarily those on the Left who significantly refused to unite at the ballot box. Now that progressive Democrats are winning, centrist Democrats are splitting the potential Democratic vote. Tom Suozzi, James Carville, Madeleine Dean, Emily's List ...
Here in Maine, Chuck Schumer's Janet Mills' campaign set oppo research in motion. Fueled by the Wall Street Journal and NYTimes. It got her nowhere. She still refuses to concede the primary and endorse the winner - Graham Platner.
If we are going to win the US Senate, we must win the Maine US Senate race - with a virtue signaling Mills-stone around our neck. As though giving the race to Susan Collins, the Senate to Republicans, and the next two years entirely to Trump were the virtuous thing to do.
The Supreme Court just gave the Republican Party the gift of unregulated campaign funding. Now Koch, Musk, Thiel, Adelson et al can legally buy the government they want.
Unless tens of millions of small donation Americans chip in. And step up across the country to vote for Democratic candidates.
Graham Platner | Democrat for U.S. Senate
.https://www.grahamforsenate.com/.