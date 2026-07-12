Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Jon M's avatar
Jon M
4d

As a Chemist and Polymer Scientist with an independent Materials Testing Laboratory who has testified in scores of litigations concerning coating failures, when I read the Reflecting Pool was being drained and repaired without my having been sent to capture samples on behalf of the defendants the tRump Administration, my heart sank. I have been trying to reach you and Norm. I know there is a storm of prople commenting and pulling you for your time. There are also many other well qualified materials testing laboratories and coatings experts who can use established science and standard test methods to prove to the Court what the true causes of failure are. Jon M. Crate, FAI Materials Testing Laboratory, Kennesaw, Georgia

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Leonard Lubinsky's avatar
Leonard Lubinsky
4d

Two thoughts:

1. With regard to the Graham Platner Story: Exactly right regarding how the Democrats behaved properly. Also exactly right about how the Democrats should talk about the issue.

2. With regard to the DOJ not doing justice. The comment could have been harsher. DOJ is will ing to allow the ICE men to murder someone to avoid ICE getting mad at them. Furthermore, DOJ is willing to prosecute a man they know to be innocent to placate the President who wants to tell his story about the Reflecting Pool his way.

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