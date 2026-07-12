Here’s the highlight reel of last week’s posts and events. Grab a cup of coffee and get ready to catch up on anything you missed—links to everything below.

The Week Ahead: Coming out of a Semiquincentennial full of blunders and bad karma for Donald Trump, we prepped for developments in the E. Jean Carroll case, Katie Phang’s Epstein files case, and the prosecution of Olympian David Hearn over alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism.

The Graham Platner Story Reveals the Difference Between the Parties: No political candidate or public servant should get a pass for sexual assault. It’s up to Democrats in Maine to decide who will replace Graham Platner as their Senate nominee, but it was rewarding to watch a political process that didn’t try to ignore his behavior or pretend it was excusable. Republicans should take note.

ICE: Still Out of Control: The death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was fatally shot by ICE officers on his way to work in Houston, is now all over the news. We checked in the day it happened as details emerged, including my detailed analysis of how the courts are responding to ICE’s arrests and mass detention policy and the patterns we are seeing—and which we must not look away from.

Joyce and Norm on Coffee with the Contrarians: Norm and I discussed the week’s legal news, what it means for each of us, and offered some practical advice about what you can do right now to support democracy.

E. Jean Carroll is Going to Outlast Trump’s Delay Game: Trump has spent years using delay games to win in court. But he’s out of time in E. Jean Carroll’s case. Best of all, he’s already put the money that will be used to pay the judgment she obtained against him into a court fund, so Trump himself can’t hold up the payment. The clerk of court will release it to Carroll’s lawyers. Read for the full run-down on this case.

DOJ: Not Doing Justice: We look at updates in the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE agents and the prosecution of Olympian David Hearn. The cases are separate but the issues are linked. Both are products of an administration that has no regard for real Justice. Read the full piece to understand why if neither of these men are safe, none of us are either.

Live with Mimi Rocah: Former federal prosecutor and Westchester County, New York, District Attorney Mimi Rocah joins me to discuss her former colleague, Todd Blanche, who will face a confirmation hearing for his nomination to become the next Attorney General of the United States this week. If you missed us live, click the link to watch this lively discussion.

Five Questions with Professor Kim Scheppele: Civil Discourse readers know Kim Scheppele for her study of the rise and fall of constitutional governments and insightful analysis of what has happened in Hungary and what it means for us here in the United States. I appreciate her willingness and ability to speak the plain truth to power. I wanted to spend some time with Kim, assessing where we are and how we step away from the minutiae to assess the larger moment we’re in. Her answers to my questions were thoughtful and helpful, and we’ll be back with a Substack Live in the next few days.

Saturday Night: I turned in early after spending a day on the water and all y’all got was one little picture of me kayaking. My hope is that everyone gets a little peace and some time off this week.

These are complicated legal times, and it’s easy for the truth to get lost in the chaos. Civil Discourse doesn’t just track today’s headlines—it connects them to the legal and political history that explains why they matter. We won’t forget what’s at stake, or let Trump and his allies rewrite the past. You can subscribe to Civil Discourse for free and get clear analysis that helps you see the whole picture, delivered straight to your inbox. If you’re able, your paid subscription helps me devote the time and resources needed to write the newsletter. That means everyone has access to information they can share with friends and family—a constructive act we can all participate in right now, helping more Americans understand how critical this moment is.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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