Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Dale of Green Gables's avatar
Dale of Green Gables
1hEdited

Repeating my comment from yesterday. You and the estimable Ken Burns have more than a little in common. You both take topics that are often opaque or intimidating --- the law, federal criminal procedure, Reconstruction, Prohibition, the Civil War, voting rights --- and make them intelligible to ordinary people without dumbing them down. Burns does it with archival storytelling, slow pacing, and emotional framing. You do it with legal precision, plain‑language explanation, and a steady prosecutorial voice. Both translators of American complexity. Both keepers of the flame.

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USNewsLink.com's avatar
USNewsLink.com
42m

The extent of the ongoing destruction of our government is shocking and sickening. Where is the outrage? Election deniers are taking over elections.

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