Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Jun 28

The five questions with chickens was the best. Quite uplifting. And thank you, Joyce, for keeping us up-to-date on the rest of it – – we all need it even though we don’t want it!

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amr9psu65's avatar
amr9psu65
Jun 28

I look forward to the Wrap-Up, Joyce, even though I read your column every day. I admist to skipping over it sometimes when the news is just too difficult to bear. However, I am still writing thank-you postcards to judges who rule in favor of THE RULE OF LAW. (When I tutored a Cuban couple for citizenship they were awed by the description of the RULE OF LAW). You suggested this when we were feeling helpless and you offered that judges are harassed and in danger sometimes. So I just wrote my 22nd card!

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