Here’s the highlight reel of last week’s posts and events. Grab a cup of coffee and get ready to catch up on anything you missed—there are links to everything below.

The Week Ahead: We started the week tracking developments in the Kennedy Center case and in the slush fund case in Florida, where 35 former federal judges continue to urge the judge not to let fraud perpetrated by the Trump administration stand. We also looked to Minnesota, where prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against a protester—after journalists started looking into the charges and the protester filed a lawsuit.

Live with Norman Eisen: Monday morning, I filled in for my friend Jen Rubin on Coffee with the Contrarians. Norm and I discussed the news of the day, including the Reflecting Pool, Kennedy Center litigation, the slush fund case, and more.

Live with Timothy Snyder: Professor Snyder joined us to address some of the most frequently asked questions from Civil Discourse readers. His answers were both informative and provocative. We share a belief that there is no cavalry coming, that it’s up to us to do the things that have to be done. Listening in here is a good place to start.

Trump: Really Big Loser: The Trump administration’s losses in court continue to mount. On Monday night, we did a close read of an unusual move by a judge in Minnesota, who quashed subpoenas that prosecutors issued as part of an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. We go way beyond the headline to understand this in the context of the full opinion, evaluating the careful judicial fact-finding, reading the case cites in the footnotes, and following the judge’s painstaking explanation of why conduct that might once have been dismissed as politics crosses the line into something far more troubling. This is the kind of legal analysis that makes Civil Discourse unique, and it’s free to all—don’t miss it.

101 Former Judges Ask the New York Bar to Investigate Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche: On Tuesday, 101 former judges, joined by Democracy Defenders Fund and Lawyers Defending American Democracy, filed a complaint, asking the New York State Bar Attorney Grievance Commission to “initiate an investigation into Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche … for violation of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct.” Meanwhile, 23 Democratic Attorneys General filed a brief in the original Trump v. IRS case in Florida, joining former judges in urging Judge Kathleen Williams to “rectify the fraud perpetrated upon the Court and deter future misconduct.” What does this mean for and about the state of DOJ?

Boasberg Contempt Proceedings: In the deportation flights case that we watched closely last year, a new development. The D.C. Circuit will rehear en banc the decision by a three-judge panel that prevented Judge James Boasberg from continuing contempt proceedings against the government. I took readers through an amicus brief filed by 174 former judges in support of contempt proceedings in this case that is about more than just contempt. It’s about whether the rule of law means the same thing for the government as it does for everyone else. This is an important one to watch, so read here if you missed this week’s developments.

On The Dobbs Anniversary, Taking Stock of Women’s Health: On this anniversary, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf and I wrote to take stock of one of the under-reported outcomes directly linked to Dobbs, one you may be unaware of and may not have expected. It’s the growing number of individuals and families for whom access to healthcare is diminishing because of a rise in medical deserts.

Finally: A Judge Orders the Government to Release the Rest of the Epstein Files in a Lawsuit Filed by Katie Phang: Back in April, my friend, journalist Katie Phang, sued Todd Blanche over DOJ’s failure to fully release the Epstein Files in compliance with the Transparency Act. At the time, I called it “a novel theory, but one that’s very elegant.” With the judge in the case ordering an injunction, we can add successful to the list. We go through the injunction point by point, including Katie’s standing and what the injunction requires of the government, as we also look to what may be next in the case. You’ll want to stay on top of this one.

Five Questions with the Chickens: A special Five Questions that is available to all readers—when the guests are this important, it only seems right.