The State Of The Supreme Court Is....

Thursday was the last “opinions” day of the Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 term. While the term continues until the Court’s new term starts on the first Monday in October, the Court is in recess over the summer. We won’t hear as much from and about them (and thank goodness for that), although some summers are eventful. For instance, the Court might hear an e…
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