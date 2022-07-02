Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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The State Of The Supreme Court Is....

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Joyce Vance's avatar
Joyce Vance
Jul 02, 2022
∙ Paid

Thursday was the last “opinions” day of the Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 term. While the term continues until the Court’s new term starts on the first Monday in October, the Court is in recess over the summer. We won’t hear as much from and about them (and thank goodness for that), although some summers are eventful. For instance, the Court might hear an e…

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