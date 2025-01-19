The Relay Race of Democracy
I keep returning to one core thought: civics education really matters. It’s absence, at least in part, is what makes a Donald Trump and a MAGA movement possible. It’s the casual view among so many people that the form our government takes doesn’t matter. Living in a democracy isn’t something they view as important; politics is a spectator sport and not …
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