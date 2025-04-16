"The Record Reflects Defendants Have Done Nothing at All"
On Tuesday, a federal judge in Maryland, Paula Xinis, took up Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia’s motion for “additional relief.” The motion asked the Judge to:
Order the Government to take specific steps by Monday, April 14, 2025, including requesting Abrego Garcia’s release under the contract the U.S. has with El Salvador and returning him safely to the Uni…
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