The Prosecutor & The President
On Tuesday at 10:00 a.m in Washington, D.C., Robert Hur, who Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed as special counsel after classified documents were found in President Biden’s post-Vice Presidency office and his home, will testify on Capitol Hill.
Hur released his investigative Report last month, concluding there was no basis for prosecuting Biden,…
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