The People Trump and DOGE Hurt
Four members of the National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA) filed a lawsuit against the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after HUD, with no warning, terminated Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) grants. More than $30 million in congressionally authorized funding to fair housing group…
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