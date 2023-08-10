The Outrage of the Day
Lots of candidates in the mix for the outrage of the day title. Today was a virtual parade of horribles.
Ron DeSantis:
Governor and culture warrior Ron DeSantis suspended Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell, who serves Orange and Osceola counties, from office today. Worrell’s counties have been plagued with high rates of violent crime, as are many par…
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