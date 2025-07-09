The Nobel Peace Prize
Almost anyone is more deserving than Trump
Trump thinks he should get the Nobel Peace Prize. He makes no bones about it. So it came as no surprise when Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu (under indictment on corruption charges himself) announced this week while visiting the White House that he’d nominated Trump.
The Peace Prize was created in the will of established by the will of a Swede, Al…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.