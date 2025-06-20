The Ninth Circuit & The National Guard
Late last night, the Ninth Circuit entered its decision in the case involving whether Donald Trump’s federalization of the National Guard was lawful. It went largely as we thought it would after the oral argument last week, a 3-0 opinion in Trump’s favor.
Never one to show restraint, within the hour, Trump took to Truth Social to congratulate the Ninth…
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