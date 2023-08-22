The Most Important Issue in 2023
As the Hurriquake hit Southern California, critters came out of their usual habitats, looking for places to hide. They even sought refuge in residential areas. This little guy, one of the lethal rattlesnakes I was taught to keep a keen eye out for while hiking in the foothills around Los Angeles as a kid, showed up in a friend’s backyard as the storm wa…
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