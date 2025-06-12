The McIver Indictment Explained
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, led by former Trump lawyer Alina Habba, announced Tuesday that a grand jury had indicted Congresswoman LaMonica McIver this morning. The New Jersey congresswoman, who was previously charged in a complaint, has now been indicted for assaulting a federal officer. There are three counts in the indi…
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