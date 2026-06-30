Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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LaurieOregon's avatar
LaurieOregon
Jun 30

Poor Sam Alito. He really wants to be Pope and change the Church to suit his extremist views. Poor John Roberts. He thought being Chief Justice would be easier than being a college fraternity president. Lucky Thomas and Kavanaugh - the Peter Principle in action: "the concept that employees in a hierarchy are promoted until they reach their "level of incompetence," where they can no longer be promoted and remain in a position they are not suited for, leading to widespread inefficiency."

These are some of the unelected VIPs transforming our country into a dictatorship. Poor America.

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Duncan Ritchie's avatar
Duncan Ritchie
Jun 30

This was my pick for the line of the day: "If only he [Alito] understood what really undermines public confidence." [in our elections]

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