The Judge We Could Have Had
“Our country faces an incoming tsunami of bigotry, hatred, and discrimination. It targets Muslims, Arabs, Jews, Black people, the LGBTQ+ community, and many others,” nominee to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals Adeel Mangi wrote to the White House. “And it always pretends to be something other than what it is. These forces are fueled not only by their …
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