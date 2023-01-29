The Importance of Video
It feels like we’ve had video cameras on cellphones for a long time. But in reality, the release of the Kyocera Visual Phone VP-210 in Japan in 1999 is reported to be the first time consumers gained access to them. Beyond personal use, it was clear early on that cameras on phones would play an important role in documenting public events. The execution o…
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