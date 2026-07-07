Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Janet W.'s avatar
Janet W.
Jul 7Edited

Heather Cox Richardson for U.S. Senator from Maine !

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John Ranta's avatar
John Ranta
Jul 7

“When a candidate who has sexually abused women seeks public office, it doesn’t matter what party he’s in. He should be out. He’s not fit.” Of course. Trump, Epstein’s best friend, has been accused many times of sexual assault, and convicted once. Trump belongs in prison.

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