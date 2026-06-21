Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Sioux Fleming's avatar
Sioux Fleming
Jun 21

As someone who lives in a state that is 100% vote by mail - Oregon - this burden on the state to set up polling places we no longer have and haven’t had in decades is nothing short of a disaster for us and other states where mail voting is the standard.

I’m watching this closely and am seriously disappointed that USPS seems to be going along with it. I’m glad you’re keeping us informed when every day is like drinking from a fire hose of appalling actions of this administration and the groups who can and should refuse and aren’t.

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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
Jun 21

As someone whose physical disability favors voting by mail, I am certain many others are in the same position.

The breaking of Constitutional law must end.

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