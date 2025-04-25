The Executive Order to End Voting
Apparently, Trump wasn’t kidding when he told people 2024 was the last election they’d ever have to vote in if he won.
On March 25, 2025, he issued an executive order—“PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS”—that is a vehicle for making it more difficult for people the Republican Party apparently thinks won’t vote for them to vote.…
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