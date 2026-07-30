Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
3h

Check this map of 1,200,000 American COVID deaths as Rand Paul attacks Dr. Fauci. Click to see deaths by county and the Republicans who blocked vaccines and masks.

https://arcg.is/1H4WyS3

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Mike in the Desert's avatar
Mike in the Desert
3h

I think it’s more appropriate for Moreno to say to a son-in-law “who the fuck are you to beat my daughter and grandchild”

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