The Devil Went Down to Georgia
By now you know that Trump has been indicted, for the fourth time, in Fulton County Georgia. His co-defendants include people like Rudy Giuliani and other lawyers like John Eastman, Sidney Powell (the “kraken”), attorney-general-wannabe Jeff Clark, and more, as well as lesser known figures in Georgia and others involved in the campaign. You can find the…
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