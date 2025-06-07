The Democracy Index
This week’s edition of The Democracy Index, which you’ll find on The Contrarian, looks at the travel ban, the administration’s attack on international students, and the Trump-Musk feud, drawing the throughlines to help us understand where we stand.
The Democracy Index is a great share with friends and family who have less time to keep up with development…
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