The Democracy Index at The Contrarian
This week’s edition of The Democracy Index takes in the big picture of the past frenetic week and concludes that “Trump demonized the idea of staying ‘woke’ throughout his campaign and right into his second term. It’s time for us to reclaim it and fight back against his efforts to decimate democracy by overwhelming us.”
We write The Democracy Index for o…
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