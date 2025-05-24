The Democracy Index
This week’s edition of The Democracy Index, which you’ll find over at The Contrarian starts with the disgraceful spectacle of Donald Trump forcing South Africa’s President to watch a video portraying patently false accusations by white supremacist that South Africa is conducting a “genocide” of white South African farmers. It ends with a federal judge i…
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