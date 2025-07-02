The Democracy Index
This week, the Democracy Index team at The Contrarian decided to do a special Independence Week edition, stepping back to take the temperature of the rule of law, which is an important bellwether for the health of our democracy writ large. It is a difficult time, and we think it’s important to assess it head-on, looking for the strengths and weaknesses …
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