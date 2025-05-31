The Democracy Index
This week’s edition of The Democracy Index, which you’ll find over at The Contrarian, starts in the late 19th Century with Otto von Bismarck. What could be more fitting for a discussion of the political decline of Elon Musk and what we can take away from it?
Head on over and get a look at our Index of how democracy is doing in the time of Trump. The Demo…
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