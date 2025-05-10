The Democracy Index
This week’s Democracy Index column at The Contrarian starts like this, “This week we saw the consequences of autocratic overreach. Although there are still heartbreaking tragedies and dangers inflicted every day, it’s important to step back and see where democracy has been resilient.” The constant deluge can make it difficult to assess the overall outlo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.