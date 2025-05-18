The Democracy Index
This week’s Democracy Index column at The Contrarian focuses on Trump’s shameless world of kleptocracy and corruption instead of service to the people who elected him.
You can see our top level assessments of where we are on leading indicators of democracy, or drill down by clicking through the links in our interactive temperature graphic for more detail…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.