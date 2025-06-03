The Civil Discourse Substack Live Series: Autocracy & Democracy
Expert Guests Join Us Live As We Celebrate Our Third Anniversary
This week, I wanted to do something special. I know from your comments and emails that you’ve been enjoying the Substack Live events. So, I’m hosting a Substack Live event, the Autocracy and Democracy series. We have some great guests (see below) and we’ll try to answer important questions like the ever-present, “Are we still a democracy?” in a meaningf…
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