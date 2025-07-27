The Civil Discourse Book Club
We have a book: George Orwell’s 1984.
It’s the obvious book choice—it has been staring me in the face the whole time, and many of you suggested it. I even touched on it last night when I wrote about Trump’s effort to rewrite history. It’s an important book without being ponderous, the perfect beach read for serious times. And, full disclosure, I write ab…
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