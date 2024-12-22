The Cheneys
Earlier this week, I wrote about the letter the Washington Post published ahead of January 6, the one written by all of the former Secretaries of Defense who are still living, calling on the military to stay out of electoral politics. Former Vice President Dick Cheney, someone whose politics have never appealed to me, was among the signatories to that l…
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