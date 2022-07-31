The Best Comments (Yours)
The best readers (mine)
I’ve been meaning to let y’all know how much I enjoy reading your comments to the newsletter. You’re smart and funny. And you cheer me up on the tough days. I’m really glad so many of you liked Chicken Conspiracy.
Now it’s time to put all of our smarts together. This weekend, we’re 100 days out from the midterm elections. You may have primaries or runoff…
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