The Attorney General and the Oversight Hearing
On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in an oversight hearing. The Senate’s website describes the process this way: “Congress has historically engaged in oversight of the executive branch—specifically the review, monitoring, and supervision of the implementation of legislation. Oversight hearings …
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