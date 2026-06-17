Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛'s avatar
Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛
Jun 17Edited

I do not understand why the judge in this case fails to see this as a vindictive prosecution. That is exactly what this is. I know she was appointed by trump. Is that going to be the basis for how she runs her courtroom? If so, when the Democrats are in charge, she should be impeached and shown the door, just like aileen cannon. All this is really just a bunch of crap to make the civil rights voices suffer…and it just really pisses me off.

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BrendaAmazon's avatar
BrendaAmazon
Jun 17

Yes!! Every. Damn. Word. Is absolutely spot on. Again, Professor, THANK YOU!!! I trust your works.

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