The Access Hollywood Tape and the Jury
E. Jean Carroll
The E. Jean Carroll trial continues. Carroll’s turn on the witness stand is finished. “Outcry witnesses,” the two close friends who she shared her experience with contemporaneously, as well as two women who were also assaulted by Trump, are beginning to testify. The trial is expected to finish up this week. Trump’s lawyers advised the court today that h…
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