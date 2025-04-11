The Abrego Garcia Case: A Quick Update
I usually try to avoid riding the waves of the news cycle on a minute-by-minute basis, but for the reasons we’ve discussed, the Abrego Garcia case is important not just for his future but for all of us. So I wanted to update you on what has happened following last night’s post about the Supreme Court’s decision.
Shortly after it was issued, Judge Paula X…
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