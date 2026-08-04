Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynne's avatar
Lynne
1h

I despise this administration. Just think of what we could do with all the money he is grifting. Healthcare, anyone? Food assistance? Social security solvency? Childcare resources?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Phil Loubere's avatar
Phil Loubere
1h

As outrageous as this is, it's just another Monday in Trumpland. Something even worse will probably happen by Friday.

Republican senators will never really stand up to him. The only hope is to kick them out of office.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joyce Vance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture