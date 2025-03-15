Thank You
Many thanks to those of you who pre-ordered my book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, yesterday. Although many of you made a point of purchasing from indie booksellers (who among us doesn’t love a good local bookstore?), by mid-morning yesterday, the book still managed to hit number seven on the Amazon best sellers list, which honestly felt a little bit surre…
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