Tell Us Who You Are, Mark Brnovich
In 2021, a case called Brnovich v. DNC was the most important voting rights case to come out of the Supreme Court. I’m not using important in a positive sense here.
You may recall that a prior case, Shelby County v. Holder, gutted Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, permitting jurisdictions with a history of discrimination to implement new rules for vot…
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