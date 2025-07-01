Taking away your citizenship
Here it is, right on schedule. We’ve moved onto the next phase of the plan, where the Civil Rights Division, the once proud crown jewel of the Justice Department, will participate in stripping naturalized American citizens of their citizenship.
A June 11 memo, issued by the head of the DOJ’s Civil Division, Brett Shumate, explains the plan. He comes stra…
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