Supporting Kamala Harris
Thank you, God bless you. Roll Tide!
Good morning from Edinburgh, Scotland. Or is it afternoon in the States? I’ve lost track in that delightful way that happens when you’re on vacation. Bob and I are spending a little time here with some dear friends and recharging our batteries. That means that before I saw Kamala Harris’ utterly immaculate acceptance speech, in the middle of the night h…
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